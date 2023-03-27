Rasmussen Poll: 46 Percent of Dems Say Bragg Charges Would be 'Outrageous'

A new survey revealed 46% of Democrats believe potential charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against former President Donald Trump would be "outrageous."

The Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday showed that 78% of Democrats at least somewhat agree with charges against Trump.

However, 46% of Democrats also admit it would be an "outrageous abuse of power" by a radical district attorney in pursuit of "political vengeance" to charge the former president.

Fifty-two percent of Democrats still disagree with the characterization of Bragg.

In all, 59% of respondents agree that Bragg would be abusing his power if he pursued charges, with 77% of Republicans and 55% of independents saying the same.

Only 20% of Republicans and 39% of Independents answered otherwise.

Respondents were largely split on more general questions. In bringing criminal charges, 49% said that they were justified. Meanwhile, 47% disapproved of the move.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said it was at least somewhat likely Trump committed a crime related to the hush-money payment investigation. Yet, 45% believe it is at least not very likely.

Additionally, 74% of Americans believe a potential indictment will either help him or have no effect on his presidential campaign. Only 25.7% of respondents think it will hurt his chances.

Prosecutors have attempted to argue that Trump's 2016 presidential campaign reimbursed former lawyer Michael Cohen after a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence.

After previous reports that Trump would be indicted by a New York grand jury some time last week, a decision is now expected to be handed down in the coming days.

The Rasmussen survey of 964 likely U.S. voters was taken on March 22, 23, and 26. It has a plus or minus three percentage-point margin of sampling error.