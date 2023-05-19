Redfield & Wilton Poll: Biden Tops Trump, DeSantis

A new Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey shows President Joe Biden is in a better position approaching 2024 than Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical matchups.

Biden leads former President Donald Trump 44% to 43%, and leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 47% to 33%. However, 11% of those surveyed said they were still undecided in the latter head-to-head.

According to the poll, Trump would beat Harris by three points, 42% to 39%. A matchup between DeSantis and Harris was not surveyed.

Biden also boasts a higher approval rating than Harris, even though both are underwater. Some 45% disapprove of the president's job performance, with 40% approving; 44% disapprove of Harris' performance, but only 36% approve.

The current administration has net positive ratings for its performance on education, healthcare, the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting the environment.

But the administration scored negative markers on national security and defense, the economy, crime/policing, and immigration.

The poll results come as DeSantis prepares to officially join the 2024 Republican presidential primary, telling donors Thursday afternoon in a private phone call that only he can beat Biden.

"You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing," DeSantis said. "Biden, Trump, and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren't going to change their view of him."

In response, Trump took shots at DeSantis through his social media platform Truth Social.

"After campaigning for five months, and going nowhere but down, it looks like Ron DeSanctimonious will soon be entering the race. He has ZERO chance, and MAGA will never forget!" Trump wrote after news of the call emerged.