Poll: Trump Widens Lead on DeSantis Amid Legal Battles

Former President Donald Trump is dominating the 2024 Republican presidential primary even with several ongoing legal hurdles, according to the latest I&I/TIPP Poll.

Trump claimed the support of 55% of respondents, up from 47% in the same survey last month and 51% in March. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at 17%, down from 23% in April and 21% before that.

That means Trump’s advantage has expanded to 38 percentage points in May. Last month, the lead was 24 points, and in March it was 28 points.

No other candidate hit double digits, with former Vice President Mike Pence at 6% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tied at 4%.

While Pence and Haley moved little over the last month, Ramaswamy jumped up from 1% of the vote to be neck-and-neck with Haley, who was also once governor of South Carolina.

It comes as Trump has been under the ire of federal and state prosecutors, in addition to civil lawsuits.

Most recently, the former president was forced to pay $5 million after a jury found him liable of battery sexual abuse against journalist E. Jean Carroll. The jury also said there was no sufficient evidence of a rape occurring.

I&I/TIPP’s poll of 469 Republicans and those leaning Republican was taken from May 3 to May 5. It has a plus or minus five percentage-point margin of sampling error.