×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | trump | desantis | legal battles

Poll: Trump Widens Lead on DeSantis Amid Legal Battles

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 06:23 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is dominating the 2024 Republican presidential primary even with several ongoing legal hurdles, according to the latest I&I/TIPP Poll.

Trump claimed the support of 55% of respondents, up from 47% in the same survey last month and 51% in March. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at 17%, down from 23% in April and 21% before that.

That means Trump’s advantage has expanded to 38 percentage points in May. Last month, the lead was 24 points, and in March it was 28 points.

No other candidate hit double digits, with former Vice President Mike Pence at 6% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tied at 4%.

While Pence and Haley moved little over the last month, Ramaswamy jumped up from 1% of the vote to be neck-and-neck with Haley, who was also once governor of South Carolina.

It comes as Trump has been under the ire of federal and state prosecutors, in addition to civil lawsuits.

Most recently, the former president was forced to pay $5 million after a jury found him liable of battery sexual abuse against journalist E. Jean Carroll. The jury also said there was no sufficient evidence of a rape occurring.

I&I/TIPP’s poll of 469 Republicans and those leaning Republican was taken from May 3 to May 5. It has a plus or minus five percentage-point margin of sampling error.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump is dominating the 2024 Republican presidential primary even with several ongoing legal hurdles, according to the latest I&I/TIPP Poll.
poll, trump, desantis, legal battles
238
2023-23-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved