Morning Consult Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Over DeSantis Yet

A full 60% of Republican primary voters say they back former President Donald Trump, while 19% say they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Trump's lead is the largest yet over the potential rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination since Morning Consult began tracking the race in December.

Poll results, released Tuesday:

5% say they support former Vice President Mike Pence.

5% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

3% say they back former Nikki Haley, former U.S.. ambassador to the United Nations.

Six other candidates failed to get 3% or more.

79% of Republican primary voters say they have a favorable view of Trump; 72% say they have a favorable view of DeSantis.

44% of all voters say they would vote for President Joe Biden in a hypothetical race against Trump, who was backed by 42%.

44% say they would favor Biden in a race against DeSantis, who was supported by 40%.

The poll, conducted May 5-7, surveyed 3,574 potential Republican primary voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 1-2 percentage points. More than 5,000 registered voters were surveyed on the hypothetical presidential questions. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point.