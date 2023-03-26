Trump Ties DeSantis to 'Globalists'

Former President Donald Trump tied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to "globalists" on the Truth Social platform on Sunday.

"Ron DeSanctimonious," Trump writes, "is being CRUSHED in the polls, all of them. Many GLOBALISTS are having second thoughts. RINO'S Karl Rove, Pauline Ryan and Jeb, 'Low Energy' Bush, are beside themselves. They have rarely witnessed a CRATERING of this magnitude. Maybe they should have told Ron that trying to destroy Social Security and Medicare, three times, is not a good thing to do. ALSO, his record on the China Virus, Crime, and Education is, despite his ever spinning P.R. Machine, ABYSMAL!!! 71-17 anyone?"

According to a survey sponsored by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies, a poll conducted March 22-23 asked: "If the Republican presidential primary for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for?"

Among GOP voters, 50% chose Trump. The next candidate receiving the most support was DeSantis, with 24% saying they would support him in a primary. The poll was conducted online in the United States and reached 2,905 registered voters.