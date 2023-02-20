×
Rasmussen Holiday Poll Lists Trump as Best President of Last 30 Years

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 20 February 2023 08:52 PM EST

A new Rasmussen poll revealed that former President Donald Trump took honors as both the "best" and "worst" president since the early 1990s, dating back to Bill Clinton's tenure in the White House.

According to the Rasmussen Reports Presidents' Day Poll, 36% said Trump was the best commander-in-chief of the last five U.S. presidents (in descending order: Joe Biden, Trump, Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton), with former President Barack Obama coming in second (30%).

The poll, however, also found 41% saying Trump was the worst president of the last 30 years, followed closely by current President Joe Biden, at 39%.

The poll, which chronicled the responses of 1,000 American adults over a three-day period (Feb. 13-15), was conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC., and has a margin-of-error rate of 3 percentage points.

In the best president category, George W. Bush finished third with 9%, while Clinton and Biden each tallied 8% of the vote.

Also, 8% of those surveyed had no opinion on the best president.

And in the worst president category, Obama took third place with 5%, Bush had 4%, and Clinton tallied just 3% of the vote — with 7% not opting for any of the five choices.

The Rasmussen survey showed a political divide, with 62% of Republicans pegging Trump as the best president.

Biden also finished with the highest disapproval rating among GOP voters, at 64%.

Among Democrat-leaning surveygoers, 52% tapped Obama as the best president, with Biden collecting 17% of support.

For the worst president, 70% of Democrats opted for Trump.

Among unaffiliated voters, who made up a 37% plurality of those surveyed, 39% said Trump was the best president ahead of Obama (27%), while 41% rated Biden as the worst commander-in-chief.

From a demographics perspective:

  • Among the various races, 40% of whites, 21% of Blacks, and 35% of other minorities picked Trump as the best president, compared to 23% of whites, 55% of Blacks, and 36% of other minorities choosing Obama.
  • Among those earning between $30,000 and $50,000 per year, Trump rated as the best president, compared to those earning more than $200,000 identifying Trump as the worst.
  • Government employees were more likely to classify Trump as the worst president, according to the survey.
  • When asked about the importance of the Presidents' Day holiday, which celebrates the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, almost half — 48% — ranked it as "somewhere in between" the nation’s most important and least important holiday, according to the poll.

Monday, 20 February 2023 08:52 PM
