Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds Say Transgenderism Isn't Healthy

A full 64% of American voters don't believe transgenderism is a healthy human condition, according to a new poll by Summit Ministries and McLaughlin & Associates.
Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:
- 36% believe transgenderism is a healthy human condition.
- 72% do not believe elementary schools should teach about sexual identity and sexual behavior.
- 90% say minors should be required to wait until they are legal adults before undergoing permanent gender alteration, compared to 10% who say minors should be encouraged to undergo gender alteration.
- 90% say medical professionals performing gender alteration procedures should be required by law to reveal the long-term medical and psychological impact of each procedure — 10% disagreed.
The poll, conducted April 22-26, surveyed 1,000 people. The margin of error is 3.1%.
