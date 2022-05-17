Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds Say Transgenderism Isn't Healthy

A full 64% of American voters don't believe transgenderism is a healthy human condition, according to a new poll by Summit Ministries and McLaughlin & Associates.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

36% believe transgenderism is a healthy human condition.

72% do not believe elementary schools should teach about sexual identity and sexual behavior.

90% say minors should be required to wait until they are legal adults before undergoing permanent gender alteration, compared to 10% who say minors should be encouraged to undergo gender alteration.

90% say medical professionals performing gender alteration procedures should be required by law to reveal the long-term medical and psychological impact of each procedure — 10% disagreed.

The poll, conducted April 22-26, surveyed 1,000 people. The margin of error is 3.1%.