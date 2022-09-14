Trafalgar Poll: Majority Says Biden Is Divider in Chief

Rather than being the great unifier that he promised to be, President Joe Biden has divided the nation, a majority of voters believe, according to a new poll.

The Convention of States-Trafalgar survey showed nearly 60% of voters say Biden has divided the nation, while 20% say he has united it, and 20% are unsure.

"Joe Biden came into office assuring us that the adults are now back in charge, and that he is the man to unify the country," said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States. "He has done the exact opposite, and voters see that clearly. Joe Biden is perhaps the most divisive president in U.S. history.

"Dividing the electorate may work politically in the short-term, but it's dangerous and crippling for the nation. It's one thing to attack a candidate who is your political opponent. It's wholly different to attack 50% of the electorate and expect that it will not divide the country."

Meckler added that Biden is "uniquely dangerous" in that he attacks "every single American who disagrees with him."

In an interview on "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" last week, Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt blasted Biden for his "divisive" speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

"I think it's meant to distract from his abysmal record as president," said Schmitt, also a Senate candidate. "Look, coming out of the Trump presidency, we had record job growth and wage growth, you had a secure border, you had energy dominance and that has all gone away. And you now have record inflation. You have a struggling economy.

"So all [Biden] has left is really an unprecedented assault by an American president on half of the country. That is essentially categorizing 75 million people as the enemy."

The poll found that, in addition to Republicans, a strong majority of independents believe Biden has pitted the nation against itself. Almost 93% of Republicans say Biden has divided the country, along with 64% of independents.

Among Democrats, nearly 18% say Biden has split the country during his time as president, while 43.6% say he has unified it. Nearly 40% of Democrats say they are unsure.

The poll was conducted Sept. 2-5 and surveyed more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters. No margin of error was given.