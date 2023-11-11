×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | tip | americans | prompts

Pew Research Poll: Are Americans Asked to Tip Too Often?

By    |   Saturday, 11 November 2023 12:36 PM EST

Most Americans believe that they are expected to tip at more places now than in the past, but fewer are actually leaving tips, a new poll from the Pew Research Center finds.

As the poll lays out, around 72% of Americans perceive an increase in the number of places where tipping is requested compared to five years ago.

Thus, the poll reflects a shift in tipping practices as consumers face tip prompts on credit card machines in a wide range of new venues, including fast food restaurants and convenience stores. This has led to changing attitudes about when tipping feels appropriate. While tipping at sit-down restaurants is nearly universal, with 81% of customers doing so consistently, only a slim majority tip for other services like bar drinks, food delivery, or ride-sharing.

The propensity to tip is lowest for counter-service establishments; only 12% of Americans say they "always" tip at coffee shops, and a mere 7% at fast food restaurants. Attitudes toward tipping are split; approximately 20% view it as voluntary for most services, while 30% see it as an obligation. The remaining 50% assess tipping on a case-by-case basis.

The survey also indicates customers' dissatisfaction with the practice of suggesting tip amounts, with 40% opposing the prompts. Service charges are even less popular, with 72% disfavoring them.

At restaurants, the average tip remains around 15%; a quarter tip 20%. The poll, which involved a sample size of around 12,000 Americans and was conducted in August, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4%.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Most Americans believe that they are expected to tip at more places now than in the past, but fewer are actually leaving tips, a new poll from the Pew Research Center finds.
poll, tip, americans, prompts
255
2023-36-11
Saturday, 11 November 2023 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved