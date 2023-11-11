Pew Research Poll: Are Americans Asked to Tip Too Often?

Most Americans believe that they are expected to tip at more places now than in the past, but fewer are actually leaving tips, a new poll from the Pew Research Center finds.

As the poll lays out, around 72% of Americans perceive an increase in the number of places where tipping is requested compared to five years ago.

Thus, the poll reflects a shift in tipping practices as consumers face tip prompts on credit card machines in a wide range of new venues, including fast food restaurants and convenience stores. This has led to changing attitudes about when tipping feels appropriate. While tipping at sit-down restaurants is nearly universal, with 81% of customers doing so consistently, only a slim majority tip for other services like bar drinks, food delivery, or ride-sharing.

The propensity to tip is lowest for counter-service establishments; only 12% of Americans say they "always" tip at coffee shops, and a mere 7% at fast food restaurants. Attitudes toward tipping are split; approximately 20% view it as voluntary for most services, while 30% see it as an obligation. The remaining 50% assess tipping on a case-by-case basis.

The survey also indicates customers' dissatisfaction with the practice of suggesting tip amounts, with 40% opposing the prompts. Service charges are even less popular, with 72% disfavoring them.

At restaurants, the average tip remains around 15%; a quarter tip 20%. The poll, which involved a sample size of around 12,000 Americans and was conducted in August, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4%.