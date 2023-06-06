×
Tags: poll | texas | donald trump | ron desantis | gop primary | pac

Texas PAC Poll: DeSantis Gains 14 Points on Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 09:19 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked up 14 points in his bid to try to overcome Donald Trump's lead in Texas, but still trails the former president among likely Republican primary voters in the state 47% to 23%, a new poll by the Defend Texas Liberty PAC shows.

An April poll by the PAC had found Trump leading DeSantis 54% to 16%.

Here how the current poll results break down:

  • 4% say they favor Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
  • 4% say they back former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
  • 3% say they favor Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
  • 3% say they would cast their ballot for former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 2% say they would vote for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
  • 2% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • The remainder were undecided.

The survey, conducted May 26-30, surveyed 1,028 likely Texas Republican primary voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.07 percentage points.

Newsfront
