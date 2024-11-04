WATCH TV LIVE

Poll: Harris Leads Big With Swing State College Students

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 09:46 PM EST

On the eve of the election, Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris carries more than a 50-point lead over Republican Donald Trump among college students in battleground states, according to a new Generation Lab poll released Monday.

Harris leads Trump 72% to 21% among college students in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin, according to the survey. Another 5% said they support Green Party candidate Jill Stein and 2% the Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver.

In a head-to-head, Harris leads Trump 76% to 24%, according to the poll.

Notable is that the students surveyed were not asked if they were likely voters or even registered voters. Harris has routinely held big leads among the college educated in the polls while Trump has dominated with high school educated voters.

"If VP Harris is to win, she will need big numbers with college-educated voters, and with young voters," read the poll's analysis. "But will they vote?"

Also, 77% of those who responded said their support for Harris or Trump is "totally" or "somewhat" aligned with the views of their immediate family, according to the poll.

Generation Lab surveyed 639 college students currently enrolled in 2- or 4-year institutions in the seven battleground states. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%.

