×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | survey | transgender athletes | womens sports

Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds Oppose Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

Demonstrators hold signs

Demonstrators attended the "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The rally, organized by multiple athletic women's groups, was held to call on President Joe Biden to put restrictions on transgender females and "advocate to keep women's sports female." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 09:26 PM EDT

An NPR/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed that 63% of Americans, almost two-thirds, opposed the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, with only 24% supporting the idea.

A whopping 43% said they strongly opposed transgender athletes participating, and 20% said they were somewhat against it. Meanwhile, only 10% responded that they strongly supported the idea, and another 14% somewhat supported it.

The division of support along party lines had even more shocking results. Democrats supported the participation by only five percentage points, with 41% opposing and 46% supporting.

Independents joined Republicans as being largely opposed: 63% of independents said they were against the proposal, and 88% of Republicans said the same.

"For leaders in the Republican Party, [transgender individuals in women's sports] has become a very powerful talking point, and what our polling's showing is that it's resonating with a significant majority of their base," Ipsos Vice President Mallory Newall told NPR.

The poll also showed that 47% of Americans opposed "state laws or policies that prevent transgender youth from accessing gender transition medical care," with opinions largely split on party lines.

However, Breitbart noted that the framing of the question by NPR/Ipsos pollsters was "a softer way of saying puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and irreversible" sex-change surgeries.

In a survey with different framing conducted last month by the American Principles Project, 63% of adults in six battleground states said they believed children were too young to decide on sex-change surgery alone, Fox News reported.

The NPR/Ipsos poll of 1,028 U.S. adults was conducted between June 10-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An NPR/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed that 63% of Americans, almost two-thirds, opposed the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, with only 24% supporting the idea.
poll, survey, transgender athletes, womens sports
277
2022-26-30
Thursday, 30 June 2022 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved