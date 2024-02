With the state's Republican primary less than two weeks away, 65% of registered Republican voters in South Carolina say they favor former President Donald Trump and 30% support Nikki Haley, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll.

Four percent say they would vote for someone else in the primary.

Poll results:

46% say would consider voting for Trump because of his record as president.

16% said they would consider voting for Trump to show support during his legal fights.

40% said they know what to expect from him.

8% said they prefer a man as president.

52% say the word "likable" applies to Haley.

32% say the word "likable" applies to Trump.

60% say they approve of the job Haley did as governor of South Carolina, while 22% say they disapproved; 17% were not sure.

82% say they approved of the job Trump did as president, while 15% say they disapproved; 3% were not sure.

24% consider Haley to be part of the MAGA movement, while 76% say she's not.

81% say they believe Trump fights for people like them, while 19% say he doesn't.

56% say Haley fights for people like them, while 44% who say she doesn't.

7% say they want abortion legal in all cases.

20% say they want abortion legal in most cases.

55% say they want abortion illegal in most cases.

18% say they want abortion illegal in all cases.

The poll, conducted Feb. 5-10, sampled 483 registered voters in South Carolina. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.