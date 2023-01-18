I&I/TIPP Poll: Majority Say US Headed for Socialism

The United States, after massive COVID-19-related spending and a move from the government to control the domestic economy in a push to address climate change, is headed for socialism, a majority of Americans say, according to a new poll.

The pandemic has left government spending on all levels at over 44% of the gross daily product, or the highest since World War II, leading to the questions posted on the latest I&I/TIPP Poll, reports Issues and Insights on Wednesday.

In the poll, conducted online from Jan. 4-6 of 1,356 Americans, respondents were asked if they agreed with one statement: "The U.S. is evolving into a big government socialist state.”

By 51% to 31%, Americans agreed with the statement, with the remaining 18% saying they were not sure. The poll carries a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

The breakdown included:

20% said they believed so “strongly."

31% said they agreed “somewhat."

15% disagreed strongly and 16% said they “somewhat” disagreed.

42% of Democrats agreed and 40% disagreed.

68% of Republicans agreed and 18% disagreed.

49% of independents agreed; 32% disagreed.

Respondents were also asked about spending and direct government control over key economic sectors. They were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the statement, "I am willing to pay higher taxes to support more social programs," with 57% saying they are not willing to pay higher taxes but 34% saying they were.

Of those:

52% of Democrats said they'd be willing to pay more, compared to 16% of Republicans.

39% of Democrats said they would not be willing to pay more, compared to 78% of Republicans.

27% of independents said they would support higher social spending, but 62% did not.

Respondents were also asked to agree or disagree that "the government should control or own key industries such as healthcare and energy:"