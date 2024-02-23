PPIC Poll: Rep. Schiff Leads in Senate Primary

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is leading in the state’s Senate primary with 24% of likely voters saying they support him, while Democrat Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Steve Garvey, a former major league baseball player, are fighting it out for second place, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The two candidates with the most votes will compete in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.

Here’s how the poll results break down:

19% say they back Porter.

18% say they favor Garvey.

10% say they support Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat.

21% say they back other candidates.

6% say they are uncertain.

64% of Republican likely voters in California say they would vote for former President Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary.

The survey, conducted Feb. 6-13, polled 1,628 California residents. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.