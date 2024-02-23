×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | schiff | porter | garvey

PPIC Poll: Rep. Schiff Leads in Senate Primary

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 07:49 AM EST

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is leading in the state’s Senate primary with 24% of likely voters saying they support him, while Democrat Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Steve Garvey, a former major league baseball player, are fighting it out for second place, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The two candidates with the most votes will compete in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.

Here’s how the poll results break down:

  • 19% say they back Porter.
  • 18% say they favor Garvey.
  • 10% say they support Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat.
  • 21% say they back other candidates.
  • 6% say they are uncertain.
  • 64% of Republican likely voters in California say they would vote for former President Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary.

The survey, conducted Feb. 6-13, polled 1,628 California residents. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is leading in the state's Senate primary with 24% of likely voters saying they support him, while Democrat Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Steve Garvey, a former major league baseball player, are fighting it out for second place, according to a...
poll, schiff, porter, garvey
151
2024-49-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved