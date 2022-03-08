Poll: More Republicans Than Democrats Would Fight for US If Invaded Like Ukraine

Respondents of a Quinnipiac University Poll released on Monday revealed that more Republicans than Democrats would stay in the U.S. and fight if the country was in the same situation as Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.

Among Republicans surveyed, 68% said they would stay and fight compared to 40% of Democrats. Fifty-two percent of Democrats said they would flee the country, while only 25% of Republicans said the same.

A majority of overall respondents, 55%, said they would stay and fight, with only 38% saying they would leave the country.

"When confronted with a terrible hypothetical that would put them in the shoes of the Ukrainians, Americans say they would stand and fight rather than seek safety in another country," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

A large majority of Americans, 66% of Republicans and 91% of Democrats, said they supported accepting Ukrainian refugees into the country. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are at least 1.7 million refugees from the conflict.

Almost half of the respondents said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was comparable to Adolf Hitler's incorporation of Austria and the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia before World War II. Thirty-one percent said the comparison is too strong, and 18% responded that they did not know enough about that history.

In the hypothetical scenario that Russia decides to attack a NATO country, 79% approved a military response, including 82% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats.

A plurality predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine would last months, at 44%. Nineteen percent said it would be over in weeks, and 23% predicted it could last years.

The survey polled 1,374 U.S. adults nationwide from March 4-6, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6%.