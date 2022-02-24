Poll: Florida GOP Voters Split Between DeSantis and Trump

Florida Republicans' support is almost evenly divided between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida.

DeSantis got 44% support if the 2024 Republican primary for president was held today. Trump got 41% support.

The poll's total margin of error is plus or minus 3.74 percentage points.

Here are how the rest of the results, released Thursday, break down:

55% of all Florida voters favor DeSantis in a race for governor against Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist, who had the backing of 34%.

55% back DeSantis in a reelection bid against Democrat Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who had 32% supporting her.

58% approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor, while 37% disapprove.

46% back Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio's reelection, compared to 34% who favor Democrat Rep. Val Demings.

39% of those polled approve of the job Rubio is doing in office, compared to 40% who disapproved.

The poll, conducted Feb. 7-20, surveyed 685 registered Florida voters.