Historic Poll: 50 Percent Think US Is on Right Track

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 10:40 PM EDT

The latest polling from Rasmussen Reports reported that for the first time in roughly 20 years, half the country believes the United States is on the "right track."

Rasmussen posted to X on Tuesday morning, reporting that 50% of the country believes the U.S. is on the "right track" while 45% believe it's headed in the "wrong direction."

"Holy crap - it happened! For the first time in our polling history" — since 2006 — "A MAJORITY says the country is on the right track. Don't F it up, Republicans," Mark Mitchell with Rasmussen warned on X.

Mitchell later told the Washington Examiner: "Never thought I would see it. I don't think the Republican Party understands the gravity of the gift which [President Donald] Trump has given them. Unprecedented presidency."

According to the poll, among Republicans, 75% believed the country was on the right track. For Democrats, 31%. And for independents, 45%.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 May 2025 10:40 PM
