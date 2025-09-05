WATCH TV LIVE

PAI Poll: 82% Say Retailers Exploiting Tariffs to Hike Prices

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 10:12 AM EDT

An overwhelming majority of American voters say that retailers are exploiting President Donald Trump's tariffs in the same way they took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to raise prices unnecessarily, according to a newly released Protecting America Initiative poll.

The survey, which was conducted among likely general election voters, found that 82% say retailers are using tariffs as an excuse to justify price hikes, while 84% say they believe retailers engaged in price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 81% said that the unfair price manipulation they are experiencing is a result of digital price tags.

According to the poll, more than a majority supports the president's tariffs, but want state policymakers and officials to create and enforce strong price-gouging laws and hold retailers accountable for predatory price increases. An 83% majority of those surveyed said state lawmakers need to step up to stop retail price gouging because of the current gridlock on Capitol Hill.

A full 80% say they support mandating price transparency through state legislation that would require companies to justify price hikes around market shocks, while 77% say they support legislation that would require retailers to disclose the markup they charge on products purchased with SNAP benefits.

Nearly 7 in 10 say they support state laws to limit the use of digital price tags, and 76% say they support governors declaring states of emergency and enforcing price-gouging laws.

Those polled made it "abundantly clear" that they were concerned about China's growing efforts to control U.S. supply chains, with 81% of respondents saying they think China's increasing control over American supply chains poses a national security threat.

The survey also found a high level of concern among voters about China's influence over the food and medical supply chains in the United States. Seventy-seven percent of voters agreed that all agricultural crops and inputs should be produced domestically in order to ensure the highest safety standards. A 71% majority of respondents expressed concern when told that 15% of all medical devices marketed in the U.S. – including MRI machines and surgical devices – are manufactured in China.

According to the poll, 67% of voters say they want tariffs and financial penalties imposed on food supply imports from China to incentivize domestic production. Streamlining the regulatory process was also backed by voters as a way to provide more protection to domestic food suppliers. To that end, 74% say they support one uniform federal standard for regulating agricultural products, rather than a patchwork of different state regulations, and 53% say they believe agricultural products should be regulated solely by American law instead of by the World Health Organization.

The poll was conducted Aug. 16-18 and surveyed 1,000 likely general election voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

