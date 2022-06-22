Poll: Independents, Republicans Say 'Red Flag' Laws Could Be Abused

Most Republicans and independent voters think that "red flag" gun control laws have the potential to be abused by local authorities and government officials according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Trafalgar Group in partnership with Convention of States Action, found that over 2-in-3 Republicans and just over half of independents think that "red flag" laws could be abused. Less than 1-in-5 Democrats say the same:

52.3% of independents think "red flag" laws could be abused, 23.3% say there is not a risk of abuse, and 24.3% are unsure.

72.2% of Republicans think "red flag" laws could be abused, 14.1% say there is not a risk of abuse, and 13.8% are unsure.

16.4% of Democrats think "red flag" laws could be abused, 53.5% say there is not a risk of abuse, and 30.1% are unsure.

In total:

46.7% of all voters think "red flag" laws could be abused.

30.8% say there is not a risk of abuse.

22.5% are unsure.

Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said in a statement: "Americans want real, workable solutions to the mass shootings we are seeing in this nation, but it's obvious that they don't see the proposed 'red flag' laws as the answer.

"Government officials at all levels have spent the last two years demonizing their opponents and using whatever means possible to censor or threaten those who disagree with them, so the idea that we should now trust those same people to not abuse a law that could infringe on basic constitutional rights is laughable.

"More and more Americans are coming to the conclusion that the government abuses any power it's given, and they are responding accordingly."

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,000 likely voters in the 2022 elections from June 16-19, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.