Rasmussen Poll: Plurality Doesn't Want to Defend Taiwan With Ground Troops

Of likely voters, 46% say they would oppose the U.S. sending ground troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China, compared to 42% who say they would support it, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
Here are highlights from the poll results, released on Tuesday:
- 12% were uncertain about sending ground troops to defend Taiwan.
- 40% of Republicans support the use of ground troops in Taiwan, compared to 51% of Democrats and 38% of independents.
- 63% say they would support the U.S. using the Air Force to defend Taiwan.
- 24% say they would oppose it.
- 13% were not sure.
- 64% say they would support the U.S. using the Navy to defend Taiwan.
- 23% say they would oppose it.
- 13% were uncertain.
- 79% say they would support the U.S. imposing sanctions on China in the event it invades Taiwan.
- 12% say they oppose it.
- 9 percent were unsure.
The poll, conducted Feb. 13-15, sampled 900 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.