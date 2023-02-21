×
Tags: poll | rasmussen | taiwan | china

Rasmussen Poll: Plurality Doesn't Want to Defend Taiwan With Ground Troops

Poll (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:56 PM EST

Of likely voters, 46% say they would oppose the U.S. sending ground troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China, compared to 42% who say they would support it, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are highlights from the poll results, released on Tuesday:

  • 12% were uncertain about sending ground troops to defend Taiwan.
  • 40% of Republicans support the use of ground troops in Taiwan, compared to 51% of Democrats and 38% of independents.
  • 63% say they would support the U.S. using the Air Force to defend Taiwan.
  • 24% say they would oppose it.
  • 13% were not sure.
  • 64% say they would support the U.S. using the Navy to defend Taiwan.
  • 23% say they would oppose it.
  • 13% were uncertain.
  • 79% say they would support the U.S. imposing sanctions on China in the event it invades Taiwan.
  • 12% say they oppose it.
  • 9 percent were unsure.

The poll, conducted Feb. 13-15, sampled 900 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
175
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

TOP

