Rasmussen Poll: Plurality Doesn't Want to Defend Taiwan With Ground Troops

Of likely voters, 46% say they would oppose the U.S. sending ground troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China, compared to 42% who say they would support it, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are highlights from the poll results, released on Tuesday:

12% were uncertain about sending ground troops to defend Taiwan.

40% of Republicans support the use of ground troops in Taiwan, compared to 51% of Democrats and 38% of independents.

63% say they would support the U.S. using the Air Force to defend Taiwan.

24% say they would oppose it.

13% were not sure.

64% say they would support the U.S. using the Navy to defend Taiwan.

23% say they would oppose it.

13% were uncertain.

79% say they would support the U.S. imposing sanctions on China in the event it invades Taiwan.

12% say they oppose it.

9 percent were unsure.

The poll, conducted Feb. 13-15, sampled 900 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.