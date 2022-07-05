×
Poll: Most Expect Gas Prices to Jump in Next 6 Months

a gas pump is pictured
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 01:07 PM EDT

Seventy-eight percent of Americans say it's likely gas will continue to increase in the next six months, according to a new survey by Rasmussen Reports.

Fourteen percent say it's not likely.

Results from the poll, released Tuesday:

  • 78% of men say it's likely people will be paying more for a gallon of gas in six months than today, compared to 78% of women.
  • 93% of Republicans say they expect to be paying more for gas in six months, compared to 6% who don’t.
  • 67% of Democrats say they expect to be paying more for gas in six months, while  27% do not.
  • 77% of independents say they expect to be paying more for gas by January, compared to 12% who do not.

The poll, conducted June 20-21, surveyed 1,000 Americans. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

