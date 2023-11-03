×
Rasmussen Poll: Voters Trust GOP Over Dems on Economy

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 02:01 PM EDT

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 49% of likely voters say they trust Republicans to handle the economy, while 39% say they trust Democrats.

The remainder were undecided.

Polls results, released Friday covered more on the eceonmy:

  • 80% of Republicans say they trust their own party more in handling the economy.
  • 77% of Democrats say they trust their party more.
  • 54% of independent voters say they trust Republicans more on the economy.
  • 21% of independents say they trust Democrats more on the economy.
  • 90% of those polled say economic issues will be important in the 2024 presidential election.

The survey, conducted Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, polled 1,020 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

