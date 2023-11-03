Rasmussen Poll: Voters Trust GOP Over Dems on Economy

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 49% of likely voters say they trust Republicans to handle the economy, while 39% say they trust Democrats.
The remainder were undecided.
Polls results, released Friday covered more on the eceonmy:
- 80% of Republicans say they trust their own party more in handling the economy.
- 77% of Democrats say they trust their party more.
- 54% of independent voters say they trust Republicans more on the economy.
- 21% of independents say they trust Democrats more on the economy.
- 90% of those polled say economic issues will be important in the 2024 presidential election.
The survey, conducted Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, polled 1,020 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
Jeffrey Rodack
