Rasmussen Poll: Voters Trust GOP Over Dems on Economy

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 49% of likely voters say they trust Republicans to handle the economy, while 39% say they trust Democrats.

The remainder were undecided.

Polls results, released Friday covered more on the eceonmy:

80% of Republicans say they trust their own party more in handling the economy.

77% of Democrats say they trust their party more.

54% of independent voters say they trust Republicans more on the economy.

21% of independents say they trust Democrats more on the economy.

90% of those polled say economic issues will be important in the 2024 presidential election.

The survey, conducted Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, polled 1,020 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.