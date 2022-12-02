SurveyUSA Poll: Warnock Leads by 3 Points in Ga. Runoff

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock leads Republican challenger Herschel Walker by 3 points in the Georgia runoff election for U.S. Senate, according to a new SurveyUSA/WXIA-TV poll.

Warnock initially leads Walker by 4 points, 50% to 46%, with 4% undecided, but the Republican Senate hopeful picks up 1 point when undecided voters are asked which candidate they lean toward, tightening the race to 50% Warnock, 47% Walker, with 3% undecided.

According to the survey, Warnock leads among women by 11 points while Walker leads among men by 6 points. That 17-point gender gap is nearly identical to the one reported in exit polling during the Nov. 8 general election.

Among White voters, Walker leads by 32 points, with Black and Latino voters backing Warnock by 77 points and 33 points, respectively.

Warnock has a 35-point advantage among the youngest voters and an 11-point advantage among voters ages 35-49. Walker leads voters ages 50-64 by 9 points and has a 22-point advantage among voters ages 65 and up.

Among those who told SurveyUSA they have already voted, 61% reported voting for Warnock versus 39% for Walker. Walker holds a slim lead, 51% to 47%, among those who say they will definitely vote on or before Dec. 6. The 19% who say they will probably vote prefer Warnock 54% to 39%. With control of the Senate no longer a factor, it will be crucial for the Warnock campaign to motivate these voters to head to the polls, USAToday said.

Among voters who say they are casting their ballot for Herschel Walker, 50% say their vote is a vote for Walker, versus 47% who say their vote is a vote against Warnock.

Among voters who say they are casting their ballot for Raphael Warnock, 76% say their vote is a vote for Warnock, versus 22% who say their vote is a vote against Walker.

In conducting the poll, SurveyUSA allowed voters to select multiple issues that are important to them, instead of asking which one was most important.

A full 61% of likely voters said the high cost of living and inflation were important to their vote, and voters selecting this option support Walker by a 9-point margin, 53% to 44%.

The economy was important to 49%, with voters who are focused on the economy backing Walker by 8 points.

Crime was selected by 31% of likely voters, who prefer Walker by 9 points.

Abortion was identified by 29% as important to their vote and these voters prefer Warnock over Walker, 71% to 26%.

The poll was conducted Nov. 26-30 and surveyed 1,214 likely voters. No margin of error was given.