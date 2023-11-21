×
JCNF Poll: Small Business Backs Trump 2-1 Over Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 10:52 AM EST

A poll of small business owners in early 2024 primary states revealed that former President Donald Trump is getting twice the support of incumbent President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election.

Small businesses in the early primary and Super Tuesday states back Trump with a 61% majority over Biden, who drew just 28% support, according to a special October edition of the Small Business IQ Poll conducted by prominent Republican pollsters John McLaughlin and Scott Rasmussen for the Job Creators Network Foundation.

"Given small business owners are the drivers of the U.S. economy, their attitudes toward politicians are an important indicator to pay attention to," JCNF President Elaine Parker said in a statement. "Entrepreneurs are more likely to support candidates they believe will boost job creation, pursue smart fiscal policies to improve economic conditions, and avoid strangling the private sector with government red tape.

"And when looking at this polling of who small businesses support, it's not even a competition. Trump is beating Biden by a 2-to-1 margin."

The poll homed in on 400 of the early primary and Super Tuesday states' small business owners, including half from the early states of Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and South Carolina and the other half from the Super Tuesday States of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

McLaughlin and Rasmussen conducted the poll for JCNF from Oct. 1-30. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
