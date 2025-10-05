NPR Poll: 104 Million Domestic Terrorists in US?

There could be as many as 104.1 million people who back domestic terrorism in the U.S.

Most of America believes politically motivated violence is a problem in America, and there remains an alarming 30% who believe "Americans may need to resort to violence to get the country back on course," according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

That 30% includes 11% who "strongly agree" Americans must resort to violence to force their political agenda, and 19% "agree."

With 347 million people in the U.S., 30% equates to 104.1 million supportive of domestic terror, including potentially more than 38 million who "strongly" support it.

As border czar Tom Homan has told Newsmax, it takes just one radical anarchist to engage in an act of terrorism as encouraged by Democrats' anti-Trump, anti-ICE rhetoric.

"Look, I've been saying since March, I was the first guy to say, 'look, if the rhetoric doesn't tap down, there's going to be bloodshed,'" Homan told host Rob Finnerty. "Someone's going to die.

"And of course, I was called a fearmonger by the left, and, you know, 'how dare I say that?'"

"Hateful rhetoric" from political figures and media commentators is emboldening extremists, Homan warned.

"The hateful rhetoric is convincing that percentage of the left that have lost their minds and empowers them to take action," Homan said. "If a U.S. senator or U.S. congressman can call ICE terrorists and Nazis, that empowers these crazy people to take action."

Other findings from the NPR poll:

77% of Americans think politically motivated violence is a major problem, up slightly from 73% in June.

18% say it is a minor problem.

Only 4% believe politically motivated violence is not a problem at all.

49% of Americans are more concerned about political violence against public officials.

But 50% say they are more concerned about political violence against protesters.

74% of Republicans are more concerned about violence directed toward public officials.

70% of Democrats are more worried about violence toward protesters.

The results underscore widening generational and partisan divides. Younger respondents were likelier than older Americans to consider violence a potential solution to political dysfunction, while attitudes also split sharply along party lines.

The NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll surveyed 1,477 adults from Sept. 22-26. Among the 1,329 registered voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.