NY Times Poll: Voters Favor Trump's Policies to Biden's

Americans have much more positive views of Donald Trump's policies than they do of Joe Biden's, according to a New York Times/Sienna College poll released on Monday.

Trump's policies were favored by 40% of voters, who said they had helped them personally, compared with only 18% who said the same about Biden's policies.

According to the survey, 43% of voters said that Biden's policies had hurt them, almost double the percentage who said the same about Trump's policies.

Other results from the poll include:

Trump's policies are comparatively well-regarded, even by groups that were affected by policies that Democrats hope will be motivating issues in this year's election. For example, women are 20 percentage points more likely to say that Trump's policies have helped them than Biden's have, even though Trump nominated Supreme Court justices who overturned the right to an abortion and that about two-thirds of women in the U.S. say that abortion should be legal in all or most instances. The share of women who said Trump's policies have helped them is 39%, with 26% saying his policies hurt them and 34% saying they didn't make much of a difference.

According to exit polls taken during the 2016 election, Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was opposed by two-thirds of Hispanic voters. But now 37% of Hispanic voters said Trump's policies helped them personally, compared with 15% who said this about Biden's policies.

Black voters were the least likely to say Trump's policies helped them, but they still viewed Trump's policies more favorably than Biden's.

Overall, across gender, age, race, and education, voters were more likely to say that Biden's time in office had hurt more than helped.

The New York Times/Siena College poll included 980 registered voters and was conducted Feb. 25- 28. No margin of error was given.