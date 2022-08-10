Poll: Majority Support Electing President Through Popular Vote

A majority of Americans support electing a president through the popular vote instead of the Electoral College, according to a poll from the Pew Research Center.

Around 63% of Americans would prefer electing a president using the popular vote, versus 35% who would prefer to keep using the Electoral College system.

There has been a modest increase in the number of Americans in favor of changing how presidents are elected: In January 2021, 55% of Americans said they prefer using the popular vote, while 43% supported keeping the Electoral College.

According to the poll, political party affiliation played a large role in people's preferences, with 80% of Democrats wanting to move to a popular vote system and 42% of Republicans supportive of the move.

Support among Republicans has increased considerably since the 2016 election, however, when support was at 27%.

Preferences were also divided by age, with 70% of Americans ages 18 to 29 supportive of using the popular vote, compared to 56% of Americans age 65 and older.

According to NPR, presidents who have won the electoral vote but not the popular vote include John Quincy Adams, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

There is one elector for each U.S. senator and U.S. representative, plus three for Washington, D.C., for a total of 538 electors, according to the news outlet. The nation's capital gets three electoral votes in the presidential election, despite not having any representation in Congress.

As the country has grown and the population increased, the number of members of Congress, and therefore the number of electors, has also increased.

The process for choosing electors varies by state, but state political parties generally file a list of elector names, such as current and former party officials, state lawmakers and party operatives. Electors are chosen at state party conventions or by party central committees, according to NPR.

The Pew poll was conducted from June 27 to July 4 and surveyed 6,174 participants, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.