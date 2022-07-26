×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | pete buttigieg | joe biden | new hampshire

Poll: Buttigieg Pulls Ahead of Biden in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:09 PM EDT

President Joe Biden has fallen behind Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a poll of potential 2024 Democratic presidential candidates conducted in New Hampshire.

According to the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll, Buttigieg narrowly edges out Biden among likely Democrat voters in the 2024 primary, though the poll's margin of error of +/- 4.7 percentage points means they are in a statistical tie.

  • 17% would vote for Buttigieg.
  • 16% would vote for Biden.
  • 10% would vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
  • 10% would vote for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was the most selected candidate when voters were asked to name their second choice for president, with 14%, followed by Buttigieg who garnered 13%. Just 2% selected Biden as their runner-up choice.

"President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election," UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said in a statement, according to The Hill.

The poll surveyed 1,043 people from July 21-25, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points among all respondents. 430 likely voters in the 2024 Democratic primary were polled at the same time, with a margin of error of +/- 4.7 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden has fallen behind Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a poll of potential 2024 Democratic presidential candidates conducted in New Hampshire.
poll, pete buttigieg, joe biden, new hampshire
209
2022-09-26
Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved