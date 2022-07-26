Poll: Buttigieg Pulls Ahead of Biden in New Hampshire

President Joe Biden has fallen behind Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a poll of potential 2024 Democratic presidential candidates conducted in New Hampshire.

According to the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll, Buttigieg narrowly edges out Biden among likely Democrat voters in the 2024 primary, though the poll's margin of error of +/- 4.7 percentage points means they are in a statistical tie.

17% would vote for Buttigieg.

16% would vote for Biden.

10% would vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

10% would vote for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was the most selected candidate when voters were asked to name their second choice for president, with 14%, followed by Buttigieg who garnered 13%. Just 2% selected Biden as their runner-up choice.

"President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election," UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said in a statement, according to The Hill.

The poll surveyed 1,043 people from July 21-25, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points among all respondents. 430 likely voters in the 2024 Democratic primary were polled at the same time, with a margin of error of +/- 4.7 percentage points.