Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are locked in a virtual tie in the key state of Pennsylvania, according to a new poll by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College.

Here are how the Pennsylvania poll results break down:

44% say they favor Biden, compared to 42% who say they back Trump. The finding is well within the poll's margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

55% say Trump is their Republican primary choice.

14% say they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

9% say they back former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

5% say they support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

4% say they favor former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

3% say they back South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

2% say they favor former Vice President Mike Pence.

46% of all voters say they support Democrat Sen. Bob Casey's reelection, compared to 39% who say they favor Republican David McCormick.

The poll, conducted Oct. 11-22, surveyed 873 registered Pennsylvania voters.