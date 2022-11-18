Poll: Over Half Say Politics Will Become More Partisan in 2023

Fifty-four percent of likely U.S. voters say they believe politics in Washington will become more partisan over the next year as Republicans take control of the House and Democrats retain the majority in the Senate, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are highlights from the poll results, released on Thursday.

26% say they expect politics will become more cooperative in 2023, while 20% say they are uncertain.

62% of Republicans say politics will become more partisan in the coming year, while 24% say they believe it will become more cooperative. Fourteen percent were uncertain.

44% of Democrats say politics will become more partisan, compared to 31% who say it will be more cooperative. Twenty-five percent were unsure.

56% of independents say politics will become more partisan in 2023, compared to 22% who say it will become more cooperative. Twenty-two percent were not sure.

62% of all those polled say the qualifications of a candidate in the midterms carried more influence in their vote than the individual's political affiliation. Thirty-three percent say a candidate's political party had more influence over their vote.

50% say the nation is likely to be more divided over the next year, compared to 15%, who say it will be less divided. Thirty percent say the level of division will remain the same.

The poll, conducted Nov. 24-25, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.