Monmouth Poll: Half Say Pandemic Will Never End

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 01:35 PM EDT

Half — 50% — of the public says the COVID-19 pandemic will never end and the U.S. will have to live with it, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Just 21% say the pandemic is over, while 26% say it is not over, but will end eventually.

Results of the poll, released Tuesday:

  • 33% say they are very likely to get one of the new booster shots released this month that covers more variants of the virus. About 15% say they are somewhat likely, while 1% say they have already received the booster. However, 10% say they are not likely to get the booster, while 39% say they are not at all likely to get it.
  • 22% say they are very concerned about family members becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, while 26% say they are somewhat concerned. Half — 50% — are at least not too concerned about it.
  • 46% say they had COVID-19 confirmed with a test, compared to 41% who say they never had the virus.
  • 71% say they oppose instituting or reinstituting face mask and social distancing guidelines at the current time, while 25% support it.
  • 71% say they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 27% have not.
  • 63% say they oppose requiring people to show proof of vaccination in order to go to work in an office or setting where they’re around people. About 35% support it.

The poll, conducted Sept. 21-25, surveyed 806 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


