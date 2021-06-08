Axios-Ipsos Poll: More Than Two-Thirds See Little Risk in Returning to Pre-Pandemic Life

Sixty-nine percent of Americans now say they see just a small risk – or no risk at all—in returning to pre-pandemic life, a new Axios-Ipsos poll reveals.

The number marks a dramatic increase from the 39% who said the same thing in a March Axios-Ipsos poll.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

30% say they saw a moderate to large risk in returning to their pre-COVID-19 lives, compared to 61% in March.

66% have visited friends or relatives in the past week, compared to 44% in March.

61% have gone out to eat in the past week, compared to 39% in March.

87% of Republicans say they saw little or no risk in returning to pre-pandemic life, compared to 58% in March.

58% of Democrats say they saw little or no risk in returning to pre-COVID-19 life, compared to 22% in March.

70% of independents saw little or no risk in returning to pre-coronavirus life, compared to 41% in March.

73% say they saw little to no risk in shopping at retail stores.

63% say they saw little to no risk in taking a vacation.

55% saw a moderate to large risk in flying on a plane or taking mass transit.

57% saw a moderate to large risk in going to an indoor concert.

58% saw a moderate to large risk of going to a bar or indoor nightclub.

52% say they favor requiring proof of vaccination to return to work, while 48% were opposed.

The poll, conducted June 4-7, sampled 1,027 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Related Stories: