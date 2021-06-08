×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | poll | pandemic | axios | ipsos | covid 19

Axios-Ipsos Poll: More Than Two-Thirds See Little Risk in Returning to Pre-Pandemic Life

Group of People Wearing Masks during a meeting in a café
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 June 2021 07:42 AM

Sixty-nine percent of Americans now say they see just a small risk – or no risk at all—in returning to pre-pandemic life, a new Axios-Ipsos poll reveals.

The number marks a dramatic increase from the 39% who said the same thing in a March Axios-Ipsos poll.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

  • 30% say they saw a moderate to large risk in returning to their pre-COVID-19 lives, compared to 61% in March.

  • 66% have visited friends or relatives in the past week, compared to 44% in March.

  • 61% have gone out to eat in the past week, compared to 39% in March.

  • 87% of Republicans say they saw little or no risk in returning to pre-pandemic life, compared to 58% in March.

  • 58% of Democrats say they saw little or no risk in returning to pre-COVID-19 life, compared to 22% in March.

  • 70% of independents saw little or no risk in returning to pre-coronavirus life, compared to 41% in March.

  • 73% say they saw little to no risk in shopping at retail stores.

  • 63% say they saw little to no risk in taking a vacation.

  • 55% saw a moderate to large risk in flying on a plane or taking mass transit.

  • 57% saw a moderate to large risk in going to an indoor concert.

  • 58% saw a moderate to large risk of going to a bar or indoor nightclub.

  • 52% say they favor requiring proof of vaccination to return to work, while 48% were opposed.

The poll, conducted June 4-7, sampled 1,027 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sixty-nine percent of Americans now say they see just a small risk - or no risk at all-in returning to pre-pandemic life, a new Axios-Ipsos poll reveals. The number marks a dramatic increase from the 39% who said the same thing in a March Axios-Ipsos poll.Here are how the...
poll, pandemic, axios, ipsos, covid 19
269
2021-42-08
Tuesday, 08 June 2021 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved