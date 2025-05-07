WATCH TV LIVE

Poll: Half of Palestinians Would Apply to Israel for Emigration

By    |   Wednesday, 07 May 2025 11:09 PM EDT

A poll from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research said Tuesday that 49% of Palestinians said they would apply to Israel to help them emigrate to another country.

Notably, more than half, 830, were interviewed in the West Bank and 440 in the Gaza Strip.

The poll showed that the majority of Palestinians do not believe the war on Gaza would end with the release of hostages or with the disarmament of Hamas.

When asked if "the war on Gaza will actually end" with Israel's withdrawal after "the complete disarmament of Hamas," 80% of Palestinians disagreed.

When asked "if Hamas releases Israeli detainees, the war will stop and Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip," the total respondents, 73%, said they disagreed.

On Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported that, according to an Israeli military document, "returning hostages" was the "least important war goal."

Citing from Haaretz, "the document states the following objectives: 1. Defeating Hamas; 2. Operational control over the territory; 3. Demilitarizing the territory; 4. Striking Hamas government targets; 5. Concentrating and moving the population; 6. Returning the captives."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


