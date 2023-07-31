NY Times Poll: 52% of GOP Voters Want Govt Out of Culture War

A New York Times poll found that amongst Republican primary voters, the majority support a candidate who opposes government intervening in what corporations choose to support.

However, roughly 4 in 10 said they would support a candidate who actively opposes "woke" ideology.

In The New York Times/Siena College poll, when asked who Republican primary voters would support, "a candidate who promises to fight corporations that promote 'woke' left ideology," or "a candidate who says that the government should stay out of deciding what corporations can support," the majority, 52%, said they would support the latter, while 38% said they would support a candidate who fights against "woke" ideology. The poll mentioned 10% either didn't know or refused to answer.

Ostensibly, The New York Times focused on tying DeSantis to his fight against "woke" corporations. Since announcing his candidacy, DeSantis has been embroiled in a bitter fight with Disney over its special tax status in Florida. The Washington Times on Saturday reported that a state judge on Friday rejected Disney's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit over its long-tenured "back room deal" that provided the park with special autonomy.

Meanwhile in The New York Times piece, "the paper of record" made it a point that "DeSantis has made taking on 'woke' institutions a centerpiece of his political identity."

"But," The New York Times added, "when given a choice between a hypothetical candidate who prioritized 'defeating radical woke ideology' or one who was focused on 'law and order in our streets and at the border,' only 24% said they would be more likely to support the candidate focused on fighting 'woke' issues."

The other 65% replied they preferred a candidate focusing on "law and order," and the border, and 11% replied they did not know or refused to answer.

The border has been a top issue for DeSantis. In the past, the Florida governor has coordinated with other southern governors, such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in busing or flying migrants to such areas as Martha's Vineyard to protest the Biden administration.