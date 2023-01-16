Morning Consult Poll: Most Say Don't Punish Firms That Oppose Discrimination

The vast majority of voters agree that politicians shouldn't try to punish companies that speak out against discrimination in a new poll from Morning Consult.

The survey, which was commissioned by the tech industry coalition Chamber of Progress, found that most voters said that politicians should "definitely not" punish companies.

56% said "no, definitely not."

15% said "no, maybe not."

9% said "yes, definitely."

9% said "yes, maybe."

11% said "don't know" or "no opinion."

Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich told The Hill that "While the Republican effort to punish companies that speak up on social issues might be popular with the far right, it's completely out of touch with what most voters want to see from Congress. This poll should be a wake-up call for Republicans — no one wants to see them silence the private sector."

The poll found that 71% in total oppose punishing companies for speaking out against discrimination, including two-in-three Republicans. In addition, 72% of voters in total think that Congress should not punish companies that "speak out in support of reproductive rights," and almost 6-in-10 said that corporations shouldn't be punished for withholding donations to the congressional Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory in 2020.

Morning Consult polled 2,006 voters from Nov. 17-18, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.