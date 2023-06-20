Monmouth Poll: 42% Call US System 'Basically Sound'

A new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday finds just 42% of Americans say the United States system of government is "basically sound," an 8 percentage point decline since September of 2022.

Of the 42%, only 6% say no changes are needed while 36% say there needs to be some improvement to the system.

Most of the 58% feeling the system is "not too sound," 29% want "significant changes," with 27% calling for "many improvements."

One of the possible reasons for the decline in faith in the system may be Americans feel their basic Constitutional rights are under siege, according to the survey.

More than a quarter, 26%, of Americans say their freedom of speech is at risk; 21% say their right to carry weapons under the second amendment is under a threat; 19% think women's rights like abortion are threatened; and religion, privacy, elections, safety, and LGBTQ+ rights threats all polling between 4-7%, respectively.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute said: "One of the interesting things in the survey responses is that Republicans are more likely to use the phrases 'freedom of speech' or 'right to bear arms' or simply give amendment numbers when describing threats to their fundamental rights.

"Democrats' First Amendment worries are more likely to reference specific restrictions such as book banning. Also, Democrats' top concerns focus on the Constitution's implied privacy rights such as a woman's 'reproductive autonomy' or societal norms such as keeping their children safe from gun violence.

"It is also worth noting that a small but measurable number of Republicans are concerned about Fourth Amendment infringements. It certainly isn't good for democracy if there really is widespread abuse of government search and seizure powers. It can be just as destabilizing, though, if people believe this is happening even when it is not. This is how we get events like Jan. 6."

The poll also found the number of Americans saying the 2020 election was "fair and square" declining to 59%, its lowest level since the 60% logged in November, 2020, and 6% below the January 2021, high of 65%.

Most Americans, 81%, say the country is "greatly divided," with just 16% saying the nation is united and agree on its values.

Only 11% of Americans say they have a great deal of trust and confidence in their fellow countrymen to make judgments within the system, with 44% saying they have a "fair amount of trust."

The poll was conducted May 18-23 with 981 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percentage points, according to the university.