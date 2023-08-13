×
Poll: 64 Percent Want McConnell to Resign

By    |   Sunday, 13 August 2023 10:16 PM EDT

A poll recently conducted for Newsweek showed that a majority of Americans want Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to resign.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found that 64% of eligible voters believe that the Senate minority leader should step down, 8% were opposed, and the rest chose either "neither agree nor disagree" or "don't know."

The 64% of those who believe McConnell should resign is composed of both parties. Of people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, 71% want McConnell to resign and only 6% believe he should stay in his role. Among Joe Biden voters, 64% believe McConnell should step down, while 9% say he should stay.

Asked about McConnell's ability to "discharge his duties in office given his age," 42% of voters said that they were "very concerned," 23% were "fairly concerned," 18% were "slightly concerned," and 9% were "not at all concerned."

The poll consisted of 1,500 "eligible voters in the United States" and was conducted on August 5-6.

