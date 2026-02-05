WATCH TV LIVE

CBS Poll: 53 Percent Say Middle-Class Prospects Shrinking

By    |   Thursday, 05 February 2026 09:50 PM EST

A majority of Americans believe the middle class is losing ground economically, with fewer opportunities to buy a home, raise a family, or get ahead, according to a new CBS News poll released Thursday.

The survey found that 53% of respondents say opportunities for the middle class are decreasing, while 63% believe economic opportunities for wealthy Americans are increasing.

The poll found 21% of respondents believe opportunities are increasing for young people, compared with 15% who say the same for older Americans.

Further, large majorities say it's harder now to buy a home, find a good job, and raise a family than it was for earlier generations — particularly for young Americans.

Compared with previous generations, 83% of respondents said it's harder to buy a home, 77% said it's harder to raise a family, and 69% said it's harder to land a good job.

Overall, 71% said the income gap between the richest and the middle class is increasing, the survey found.

Still, a narrow majority — 51% — said their personal financial situation is fairly to very good, while 41% rated it fairly to very bad.

CBS News/YouGov surveyed 2,425 U.S. adults between Feb. 3–5. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

Newsfront
