Only 37% of likely voters rate the media coverage of the midterm campaigns excellent or good, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The poll results, released Thursday, covered many types of media:

13% rate the media coverage of the midterms as excellent; 24% say it was good; 23% rate it as fair; 33% say it was poor.

31% say they got most of their news about the congressional campaigns this year from cable news networks; 22% from traditional networks; 20% from internet news sites; 11% from social media; 7% from print newspapers; 6% from radio; 3% were not sure.

47% say most media coverage of the midterm campaigns favored Democrats; 26% say most of the coverage was balanced; 14% say it favored Republicans; 12% were not certain.

56% of Republicans say the media's campaign coverage favored Democrats, while 45% of Democrats agreed, along with 39% of independents.

The poll, conducted Nov. 6-7, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus/minus 3 percentage points.