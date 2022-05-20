Poll: North Carolina Lt. Gov. Robinson Leads in Potential 2024 Race for Governor

Forty-eight percent of North Carolina voters favor Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, in a potential 2024 gubernatorial campaign against state Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, who is supported by 42%, according to a new poll by Carolina Partnership for Reform and Meeting Street Insights.

Ten percent were undecided.

Robinson, the state's first black lieutenant governor, had gained fame before taking office when he ripped the Greensboro City Council in 2018 for considering canceling a gun show after 17 people were killed in shootings at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Stein is a former state senator, who became attorney general in 2016.

The poll, conducted May 12-16, surveyed 500 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.