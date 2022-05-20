×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | mark robinson | josh stein | north carolina | governor race

Poll: North Carolina Lt. Gov. Robinson Leads in Potential 2024 Race for Governor

north carolina lt gov mark robinson speaks before a rally for former president donald trump
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 11:00 AM

Forty-eight percent of North Carolina voters favor Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, in a potential 2024 gubernatorial campaign against state Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, who is supported by 42%, according to a new poll by Carolina Partnership for Reform and Meeting Street Insights.

Ten percent were undecided.

Robinson, the state's first black lieutenant governor, had gained fame before taking office when he ripped the Greensboro City Council in 2018 for considering canceling a gun show after 17 people were killed in shootings at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Stein is a former state senator, who became attorney general in 2016.

The poll, conducted May 12-16, surveyed 500 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Forty-eight percent of North Carolina voters favor Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, in a potential 2024 gubernatorial campaign against state Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, who is supported by 42%, according to a new poll.
poll, mark robinson, josh stein, north carolina, governor race
123
2022-00-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved