YouGov Poll: Majority of Dems Want Biden Challenger

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 08:31 PM EST

A majority of Democrats surveyed said they would like to see President Joe Biden face a challenge from another Democrat for the 2024 presidential nomination, according to a new poll.

The Yahoo News/YouGov survey published Monday found that 51% of Democrats and 65% of independents said they want to see a challenger. Just 30% of Democrats said no to a challenger. Overall, 54% of Democrats and independents said they want to see Biden face a challenger; voters who identified as Republican were not included in the question.

The age group that most wants a challenger is the 18-29 segment; 69% said they want to see a challenger. Meanwhile, 63% of Hispanics said they'd like to see a challenger.

Further, 36% of Democrat voters want to see "someone else" at the Democratic nominee in 2024. Among independents, 50% said they want a candidate other than Biden in 2024, while 26% said they wanted Biden.

However, that "someone else" is not named Marianne Williamson or Dean Phillips. When asked who their "preferred Democrat" was for 2024, 67% of Democrats surveyed said Biden; 25% said not sure; 4% said Phillips, the Minnesota congressman who announced his presidential bid last month; and 2% said Williamson, the author who is making her second bid for the Democratic nomination.

Biden's age remains a top concern for Democrat voters, 70% of whom said his age is a problem. Biden turns 81 on Nov. 20.

The poll was conducted Nov. 9-13 and surveyed 1,584 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 16 November 2023 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

