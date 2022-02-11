Poll: Most US Voters Support Removing Soft-on-Crime Prosecutors

A Rasmussen poll released on Wednesday found that most voters support removing soft-on-crime prosecutors in the United States' most prominent cities.

According to the poll, voters opposed the soft-on-crime policies of prosecutors including Alvin Bragg in New York, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, Kim Foxx in Chicago, and George Gascón in Los Angeles.

Fifty-eight percent of U.S. voters believe a law permitting an appointed state oversight committee with the ability to remove state prosecutors from office if they refuse to do their job would improve safety. Only 21% disagree, and 20% are unsure, according to the poll.

Fifty-eight percent of voters polled said Bragg's instruction to stop prosecuting suspects who resist arrest "makes it more likely people will resist arrest." Sixty-seven percent added that the policy "will make arrests more dangerous for arresting officers."

Seventy-two percent of those polled think Boudin's policy of refusing to prosecute felons in San Francisco under the state's controversial Three-strikes law makes it more likely felons will commit more crime in the city.

Sixty-nine percent of those voters polled believe that Foxx should be held accountable if more crime is committed by five suspects arrested by Chicago police in a gang-related shootout that she refused to prosecute.

Sixty-nine percent said they believed Los Angeles would be less safe under a policy from Gascón that refuses to prosecute minors in adult court no matter the crime.

Sixty-eight percent of white voters, 62% of Black voters, 65% of Hispanic voters, and 72% of other minorities believe "Bragg's policy in Manhattan of refusing to prosecute resisting arrest will make arrest more dangerous for arresting officers."

The survey conducted on Feb. 7 polled 982 likely U.S. voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3% at a 95% level of confidence. Fieldwork was conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.