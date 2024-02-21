Poll: Inflation, Healthcare Costs Worry Most Voters

Inflation and healthcare affordability are the top issues voters say they want presidential candidates to discuss.

According to a poll released Wednesday by health policy research group KFF, most voters (67%) rate the national economy as "not so good" or "poor," owing to the cost of everyday expenses (64%), inflation (63%), the cost of housing (57%), or the cost of healthcare (48%).

At least eight of 10 voters said it was "very important" for the 2024 presidential candidates to talk about inflation and the affordability of healthcare. In addition, adults said they care more about being able to afford unexpected medical bills than routine expenses such as gas, utilities, food, and housing costs.

Majorities in both parties and independents are concerned about unexpected medical bills and the cost of healthcare services, The Hill noted. At least seven of 10 Democrats and Republicans said they were "very" or "somewhat worried."

The survey found those who report difficulty affording monthly bills are more likely to view the national economy negatively and are more likely to worry about affording healthcare and other routine expenses.

Those same people are also more likely to want the presidential candidates to discuss economic issues, including healthcare costs and the future of Medicaid, compared to people who can easily afford their bills.

Reducing healthcare prices is one of President Biden's key platforms, CNN noted. The president lauds steps he and congressional Democrats have taken, including allowing Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices for the first time and capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month.

The KFF survey found neither Biden nor former President Donald Trump holds a clear advantage on health costs, but Republicans gave Trump higher marks than Democrats gave Biden. About 33% of Democrat voters said Biden has done enough to address healthcare costs, while 59% of Republican voters said Trump has done enough.

Voters are divided along party lines over which candidate they say has the better approach to the future of the Affordable Care Act. Nine of 10 Democratic voters (90%) say Biden has the better approach and nine in 10 Republican voters (91%) say Trump does. Few (30%) Republican voters say Trump has a healthcare plan to replace it, according to KFF.

The KFF survey was conducted from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7 online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,309 U.S. adults, including 1,055 registered voters. The margin of sampling error including the design effect for the full sample and registered voters is plus or minus 4 percentage points.