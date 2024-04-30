Emerson Poll: Gallego Leads Lake in Ariz. Senate Race

Just over 45% of Arizona's registered voters say they support Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego over Republican Kari Lake, who is backed by slightly more than 43% in the state's Senate race, according to a new poll by Emerson College Polling/The Hill.

Gallego's just over 2 point lead falls within the poll's margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

45.3% say they support Gallego, compared to 43.1% who say they back Lake.

87.4% of Democrats say they support Gallego, while 80% of Republicans say they are backing Lake.

15% of GOP voters say they back Gallego, while 6.5% of Democrats say they support Lake.

27.9% say immigration is the most important issue facing Arizonans. The economy came in second with 24.7%, while abortion was third with 12.4%.

83% who listed immigration as the most important issue say they support Lake, while 13% say they back Gallego.

50% of those who chose the economy as the top issue say they back Lake, while 32% say they support Gallego.

89% who listed abortion say they support Gallego, while 6% say they back Lake.

The poll, conducted April 25-29, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Arizona.