Emerson Poll: Gallego Leads Lake in Ariz. Senate Race

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 09:15 AM EDT

Just over 45% of Arizona's registered voters say they support Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego over Republican Kari Lake, who is backed by slightly more than 43% in the state's Senate race, according to a new poll by Emerson College Polling/The Hill.

Gallego's just over 2 point lead falls within the poll's margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 45.3% say they support Gallego, compared to 43.1% who say they back Lake.
  • 87.4% of Democrats say they support Gallego, while 80% of Republicans say they are backing Lake.
  • 15% of GOP voters say they back Gallego, while 6.5% of Democrats say they support Lake.
  • 27.9% say immigration is the most important issue facing Arizonans. The economy came in second with 24.7%, while abortion was third with 12.4%.
  • 83% who listed immigration as the most important issue say they support Lake, while 13% say they back Gallego.
  • 50% of those who chose the economy as the top issue say they back Lake, while 32% say they support Gallego.
  • 89% who listed abortion say they support Gallego, while 6% say they back Lake.

The poll, conducted April 25-29, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Arizona.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 30 April 2024 09:15 AM
