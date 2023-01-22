×
Tags: poll | joebiden | documents | classified

Poll: 64 Percent Say Biden Mishandled Docs

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Sunday, 22 January 2023 08:01 PM EST

Nearly two-thirds of respondents to an Ipsos poll said President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents upon exiting his term as vice president.

The poll, published Sunday, found that 64% of respondents believed Biden's handling of classified documents after his term as vice president was wrong. The poll also found that 77% of respondents believe former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents upon exiting his term. Additionally, when asked whose handling of classified records was a more serious offense, the bulk, 43%, chose Trump, compared to 20% who selected Biden.

The publishing of the poll comes as Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced Sunday that more documents were found at the president's home.

The Department of Justice "took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the president's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president," Bauer said, according to CBS News.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21. The number of respondents was 532. The poll had a 95% confidence level.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
