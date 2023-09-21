YouGov Poll: 64% Say Presidency a Financial Boon to Biden

A majority 64% of Americans said that President Joe Biden has benefited financially from his term in the White House, with only 9% saying he hasn't benefited at all, according to a poll released Thursday.

Of that 64%, 43% said Biden benefited "a great deal."

Further, 46% of those surveyed said that the president has personally benefited from the dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll.

Hunter Biden is the focal point of House Republicans, who have begun impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden. The many investigations center on his alleged hands-on dealings in Hunter Biden's foreign business deals that date to Biden's vice presidency in the Obama administration.

The Bidens are accused of peddling influence around the world, with Ukraine and China at the forefront of those operations.

"First, Hunter Biden was the bagman. Second, they were selling influence. Third, it was so easy to get Joe Biden on the phone," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who sits on the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax early last month.

According to the survey, Biden's perceived windfall is matched — and topped — only by that of former President Barack Obama; 69% of those surveyed said he benefitted financially from his eight years in the White House, with only 6% saying he didn't benefit at all.

Conversely, 22% said former President Donald Trump didn't benefit at all from his four years in the White House, with 54% saying he did.

Biden's favorability rating remains low, with 43% viewing him favorably vs. 53% unfavorably, according to the survey.

Poll data including the number of those surveyed or the margin of error were available.