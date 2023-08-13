Poll: 63 Percent Say Biden Broke 'Foreign Agent' Rules

Amid major allegations regarding the first family's business dealings, a majority of Americans believe that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden violated the law against foreign influence peddling, according to a DailyMail.com poll.

Nearly two-thirds of voters, 63%, believe that Biden broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires people to declare foreign interests, while serving as vice president at the same time Hunter Biden was on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma; 29% disagreed; 8% were not sure.

Republican voters overwhelmingly believe Biden broke the law, and 38% of Democrats agreed.

The poll follows the testimony and interviews from Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, in which he said Hunter Biden made massive amounts of money by promoting his ties to his father, the vice president at the time.

Archer told the House Oversight Committee in testimony earlier this month that Joe Biden sat in on at least 20 phone calls with foreign business associates.