×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | joe biden | hunter biden | foreign agent rules

Poll: 63 Percent Say Biden Broke 'Foreign Agent' Rules

By    |   Sunday, 13 August 2023 10:42 PM EDT

Amid major allegations regarding the first family's business dealings, a majority of Americans believe that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden violated the law against foreign influence peddling, according to a DailyMail.com poll.

Nearly two-thirds of voters, 63%, believe that Biden broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires people to declare foreign interests, while serving as vice president at the same time Hunter Biden was on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma; 29% disagreed; 8% were not sure.

Republican voters overwhelmingly believe Biden broke the law, and 38% of Democrats agreed.

The poll follows the testimony and interviews from Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, in which he said Hunter Biden made massive amounts of money by promoting his ties to his father, the vice president at the time.

Archer told the House Oversight Committee in testimony earlier this month that Joe Biden sat in on at least 20 phone calls with foreign business associates.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amid major allegations regarding the first family's business dealings, a majority of Americans believe that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden violated the law against foreign influence peddling, according to a DailyMail.com poll.
poll, joe biden, hunter biden, foreign agent rules
164
2023-42-13
Sunday, 13 August 2023 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved