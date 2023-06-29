Rasmussen Poll: Nearly Half Say Biden Did Not Get 81M Votes

Almost half the voters included in a new Rasmussen Reports poll say there is "no way" President Joe Biden got 81 million votes in the 2020 election, while 66% of those polled are concerned that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will be affected by cheating.

According to a survey of 1,051 likely U.S. voters, conducted on June 25-27, 49% of the voters polled said they agree with the statement, "There is no way Joe Biden got 81 million votes in the 2020 election."

This included 33% of voters who said they strongly agree. However, 44% of the voters said they disagree that there's "no way" Biden got that many votes, with 35% saying they strongly disagree with the question.

The poll's margin of sampling error was plus or minus three percentage points, and the numbers of those who agree that Biden didn't get the votes were higher among Republicans:

72% of Republicans agree, while 54% strongly agree.

31% of Democrats at least somewhat agree.

45% of voters not affiliated with either major party somewhat agree.

The numbers were high among voters from different races in agreeing at least somewhat that Biden didn't get the 81 million votes, including 47% of white voters, 49% of Black voters, and 50% of other minorities.

Meanwhile, the national telephone and online survey found that 66% of likely voters are worried that the upcoming presidential election will be marred by cheating, including 40% who said they are very concerned.

However, 32% said they aren't concerned about cheating in the election, including 15% who said they are not at all concerned.

By the numbers, 80% of Republicans, 55% of Democrats, and 64% of unaffiliated voters said they're at least somewhat concerned about cheating, but among the GOP voters, a majority of 54% said they're very concerned.

Men and women were almost evenly divided about being concerned about cheating affecting the election, with 68% of women agreeing and 64% of men.

Majorities of every racial category polled also said they're at least somewhat concerned about cheating affecting the 2024 presidential election, including 62% of white voters, 76% of Black voters, and 74% of other minorities.

Voters under the age of 40 ended up being less likely to be concerned about cheating in next year's election, and 40% of the voters over the age of 40 said they strongly disagree with the statement that there was "no way" Biden got the 81 million votes in the 2020 election.

In other numbers: