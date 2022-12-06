Poll: More Than 7 in 10 Voters Want Biden to Release JFK Assassination Files

More than 70% of voters want President Joe Biden to keep his promise of releasing the final trove of JFK assassination records this month, according to a poll that went public Tuesday and was conducted by Democrat pollster Fernand Amandi, via the Miami-based consulting firm of Bendixen & Amandi International.

From that same survey, only 10% say the release should be delayed again, if the CIA or FBI requests it.

Roughly 16,000 of the government secrets into the assassination are still being kept from the public, including 44 records concerning a covert Cuba-related CIA program that involved Lee Harvey Oswald less than four months before he killed President John F. Kennedy in 1963, according to Jefferson Morley, vice president of the nonpartisan Mary Ferrell Foundation, the nation’s largest online source of JFK assassination records, NBC News reported.

In October, the group sued Biden to disclose the records, a year after the president issued a memo delaying its release until Dec. 15. The files were originally supposed to be made public in 2017, under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Extension Act of 1994.

"There's not a lot that unites a lot of American voters these days, but one of the few things that does is to see President Biden release the long-overdue JFK files as he promised a year ago," said Amandi, who presented his poll findings Tuesday together with Morley at the National Press Club in Washington.

According to the poll, half the survey participants believe the assassination involved multiple conspirators, while 38% said Oswald was the lone gunman.

Of those who believe Oswald was part of a conspiracy, the poll showed that 31% believe the CIA was involved, 13% the mafia, 7% the Cuban government, and 6% the Soviet Union.

The poll chronicled the responses of 2,000 voters between Nov. 14-22. It also has a margin-of-error rate of 2.2%, and a 95% confidence level.